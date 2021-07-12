Arsenal star showed up at club headquarters and asked to leave as CL giants show interest in transfer

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly a transfer target for Inter Milan after asking to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Spain international could be in line to replace Achraf Hakimi at Inter after his move to Paris Saint-Germain, and he’s apparently shown up at the club’s headquarters to inform them of his desire to move on, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Bellerin has had a fine career with the Gunners, but it’s not too surprising that his future seems to be in some doubt now after a slight dip in form.

It could make sense for Bellerin to seek a new challenge after a difficult period at Arsenal following the departure of Arsene Wenger.

Although Bellerin has given his best to Arsenal for many years, it might be increasingly hard for him to motivate himself as the club no longer look to be in the running to qualify for the Champions League, never mind winning trophies.

Inter could do well to bring this quality player to the San Siro if they get the opportunity, and Sky’s report suggests there could be some chance of a loan deal.