Barcelona appear to be on the wrong end of a transfer deal once more as Spanish publication Sport report that Under-19s captain Jaume Jardi has agreed to sign for rivals Real Madrid.

Sport have shared that the 19-year-old has reached an agreement with Barcelona’s sworn enemies after failing to land a new contract with the Blaugrana.

The right-winger spent five seasons at Barcelona, with his impressive leading of the Under-19s side earning Jardi an appearance for the B team in 2020/21.

Jardi, a former international at Under-18s level for Spain, will now be under the tutelage of icon Raul at Real Madrid.

Sport’s Albert Roge notes that Jardi did not reject the chance to remain at Barcelona, rather he received no communication from the club and once his contract expired he decided to switch to Los Blancos.

Un detalle: Jaume Jardi NO rechaza al Barça. Él terminó contrato y quería seguir pero en el Barça NADIE le comunicó nada y ante eso elige el destino que él considera mejor para su carrera deportiva. Es un chico diez y no se merece los insultos que está recibiendo #fcblive — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) July 12, 2021

Letting Jardi looks like a massive oversight by the Barcelona hierarchy, it appears that the talented prospect wanted to remain at La Masi but no offer came his way.

Sport also worryingly share that Jardi isn’t the only youth level captain to leave the club, with Jose Marsa recently signing for Sporting Lisbon.