(Photo) Italy stars Leonardo Bonucci & Giorgio Chiellini in bed with the Euro 2020 trophy

Italy’s star centre-back duo Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have posed with the Euro 2020 trophy from the comfort of their bed!

The Juventus defenders were immense for Italy in this summer’s tournament, playing a key role for Roberto Mancini’s side as they beat England in yesterday’s final at Wembley…

 

Bonucci scored the equaliser in normal time, and the pair have generally helped Italy to become a rock-solid force at the back this summer.

These two have certainly earned this trophy win, so you can’t blame them for looking very pleased with themselves this morning!

