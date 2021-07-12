Leonardo Bonucci taunts England as he reveals Italy’s motivation to win Euro 2020 final

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has taunted England after last night’s Euro 2020 final, revealing that the “it’s coming home” chants inspired his team.

Roberto Mancini’s side beat England on penalties at Wembley after the game finished 1-1 after extra time, with England youngster Bukayo Saka having the decisive spot-kick saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

This was heart-breaking for England as they came so close to winning their first trophy since the 1966 World Cup, and Bonucci has only gone and rubbed salt into the wounds.

As quoted by the Telegraph, the Juventus star revealed that the Italy squad used the hype surrounding the England team as motivation to go and beat them in their own backyard.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We’d heard it day in, day out ever since Wednesday night after the Denmark game that the cup would be coming home to London.

“I’m sorry for them but actually the cup is going to take a nice flight, it’s going to be winging its way to Rome and Italians all over the world can really savour the moment. It’s for them and for us. It’s only right Italian celebration in all corners of the globe.”

England will now hope to dust themselves down and be ready to go again for the World Cup in Qatar next year, with this group of players clearly making progress under Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018, the final of this summer’s Euros, so will be winners next time if they can continue this progression!