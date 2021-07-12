England losing a major final was always going to have repercussions on social media.

The toxic society that we live in was never going to let the three players that missed the penalties off the hook without making them feel an awful lot worse.

MORE: Saka’s social media warning

Within minutes of the final whistle blowing and Italy being crowned European champions, the social media accounts of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were flooded with monkey emojis and industrial language.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and Home Secretary, Priti Patel, were quick to tweet out their disgust at the way in which the players had been targeted.

However, rather than receiving support for their tweets, they were slammed by thousands of fellow users for their hypocrisy.

Stan Collymore, never backwards when coming forwards with an opinion, was one to RT the messages.

His own take was short but sweet and said what most people were thinking.