Celtic use kit teaser to aim savage dig at England after Euros final defeat to Italy

Celtic have wasted little time in kicking England while they’re down by referencing the Three Lions as they teased the reveal of their new Adidas home kit on social media.
The Hoops wrote ‘the one you’ve been waiting for…’ as they shared a snap of the neck and upper chest area of their new home shirt for next season.
They couldn’t just stop there though, Celtic signed off with ‘it’s coming home’ as well as a winking emoji, which is of course a way of trolling England after they lost in the Euros final to Italy last night.
There was no support from Scotland towards a fellow home nations as England took part in the final tonight, with the Highlands folk instead celebrating the Three Lions’ heartbreak.
?The one you’ve been waiting for…@adidasfootball x #CelticFC it’s coming home?? pic.twitter.com/RhKRZWsPtx
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 12, 2021
There’s no doubt that jibes like the above from Celtic, as well as celebrations like this from fans as England lost, will just make the next encounter between the two nations even more fiery.