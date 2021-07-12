Menu

Video: Chelsea star responds to talk of winning Ballon d’Or

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho has had quite a summer, winning the Champions League with his club before also enjoying glory with his country at Euro 2020.

It’s remarkable to think that in recent times there have been doubts about Jorginho, but he’s shown just how superb a player he is after playing a key role in two major trophy wins.

This has now even led to talk of the former Napoli man being a potential Ballon d’Or winner, though he laughed that off when asked about it yesterday…

Chelsea fans would no doubt love to see one of their players take the prize, but perhaps most of them would think N’Golo Kante would be the more deserving winner?

