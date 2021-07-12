Leicester have contacted the representatives of Ozan Kabak as they sound out signing the ace this summer after his loan at Liverpool came to an end, according to Bundesliga journalist Chris Williams.

Williams reports that the Foxes have reached out to the centre-back’s agency as Schalke have granted Kabak extra time off in an effort to finalise a sale, something they hope to seal in the next week.

It’s detailed that Schalke, who were relegated from the Bundesliga last season, have allowed Kabak to find a club for himself, agree a deal in principle, before that club then make an approach to them.

Kabak was recruited as an emergency centre-back by Liverpool in January, the ace made 14 appearances for the Reds but didn’t do enough to convince the Anfield outfit to recruit him permanently.

Williams has found that Schalke value Kabak at €15m (£12.8m), which seems like a bargain for a 21-year-old with a solid level of experience.

Leicester have contacted the players management agency, if a deal can be agreed between them, #LCFC will make a formal approach, #S04 want €15m (£12.8m). — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) July 12, 2021

However, they are financially weak after being relegated – on top of other issues, if a deadline day offer comes in it’ll be accepted for sure, it’s a watery deadline, more to force a sale than to keep the player. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) July 12, 2021

Williams adds that Schalke had expected to move on Kabak as soon as Turkey’s Euros campaign ended, but no deal came to fruition despite interest from Spurs, RB Leipzig, Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen.

Schalke have set a deadline of Sunday to arrange a sale, but they’ve not got much bargaining power having been relegated, so they may have to just wait for the right suitor to come about.

Kabak showed promise at Liverpool and by no means was he out of his depth so a side like Leicester could be a fit perfect for the Turkish star and it looks like he’ll be available for a very manageable cost.