Talks held: Manchester United ready to pay €25m for transfer of Euro 2020 winner

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Napoli over a potential transfer deal for Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

The 27-year-old has just won Euro 2020 with Italy after a fine tournament, and it looks like it could earn him a big move in this summer’s transfer window.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd are now ready to try their luck with a bid of around €25million for the transfer of Di Lorenzo, though Napoli want more like €35m for the right-back.

Di Lorenzo Italy Euro 2020
Giovanni Di Lorenzo is being linked with Manchester United

It will be interesting to see if a deal can be agreed here, as many Red Devils fans may well question if the club needs another player like this.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has the solid and reliable Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, but Di Lorenzo could give them more of an attacking option in that position.

United have also been linked with a similar style of player in the form of Kieran Trippier, as per the Telegraph, but Di Lorenzo’s fine form at Euro 2020 could perhaps make him a tempting alternative.

The Napoli defender was one of many top performers in Roberto Mancini’s side as they won this summer’s European Championships.

