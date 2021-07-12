Menu

‘Disgusting people’ – Rio Ferdinand’s Twitter rant as social media companies do nothing about vile racist abuse of England players after Euro 2020 final

England’s players will likely still be devastated after their Euro 2020 final defeat on penalties against Italy.

Even home advantage couldn’t help the Three Lions to win a trophy they’ve wanted for 55 years, since Bobby Moore last lifted the Jules Rimet trophy at the same venue, Wembley Stadium, in 1966.

The team tried their best but, ultimately, the pressure of a penalty shoot-out was again their Achilles heel.

That doesn’t account for the steady stream of vile racist abuse that Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford received in the wake of the result.

Marcus Rashford has been subjected to vile racist abuse after missing his Euro 2020 final penalty

Social media companies have always seemed content to let the vile narrative just play out, without punishment for those that believe sending a monkey emoji or venting their disgraceful vitriol is acceptable behaviour.

A number of ex-players have come out in support of those whose football world’s collectively came crashing down on Sunday night, with Rio Ferdinand taking aim at Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for their policies on racist posting on their platforms.

