England’s players will likely still be devastated after their Euro 2020 final defeat on penalties against Italy.

Even home advantage couldn’t help the Three Lions to win a trophy they’ve wanted for 55 years, since Bobby Moore last lifted the Jules Rimet trophy at the same venue, Wembley Stadium, in 1966.

The team tried their best but, ultimately, the pressure of a penalty shoot-out was again their Achilles heel.

That doesn’t account for the steady stream of vile racist abuse that Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford received in the wake of the result.

Social media companies have always seemed content to let the vile narrative just play out, without punishment for those that believe sending a monkey emoji or venting their disgraceful vitriol is acceptable behaviour.

A number of ex-players have come out in support of those whose football world’s collectively came crashing down on Sunday night, with Rio Ferdinand taking aim at Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for their policies on racist posting on their platforms.

The whole stadium were United in clapping both teams taking the knee (the non political act the squad are committed to).

What a start to the biggest England game of our lives – everyone there United behind our national team. — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 12, 2021

Now it’s crazy to me how 120 minutes of football and a penalty shoot out later that the feeling towards some of our England players drastically changed. Immediately after the game social media platforms became the toxic and racist safe place for the ignorant and cowardly rats — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 12, 2021

It’s a disgrace that anyone should have to receive this type of online hate….and just think about these same idiots only days ago would have been celebrating the brilliance of a Sterling or a Saka or a Walker for their efforts in an England shirt. — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 12, 2021

I wake up wanting to go through the game again in my head but cannot do that because the focus has shifted dramatically. It’s a shame that we are continually here asking the same questions and still not getting enough if any movement to help change this. — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 12, 2021