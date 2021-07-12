England captain Harry Kane hits out at ‘vile racist abuse’ Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have suffered after penalty misses

England captain Harry Kane has taken to social media to publicly hit out at the ‘vile racist abuse’ that international teammates Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have suffered.

The trio unfortunately missed consecutive penalties as the Three Lions lost to Italy in a tension-filled shootout in Sunday night’s Euros final.

Kane has now branded Saka, Sancho and Rashford ‘brilliant’ and hailed the fact that they had the ‘courage to step up’ to the spot in the first place.

The Spurs striker has pleaded with ‘support and backing’ for the trio at this difficult time, as opposed to the ‘vile racist abuse’ they’ve suffered from some of their own so-called fans after the heartbreak.

Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high. They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an @England fan and we don’t want you. pic.twitter.com/PgskPAXgxV — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 12, 2021

Kane signed off with a fierce message, making it abundantly clear that those who direct abuse to the players are not considered fans by the England team and they aren’t wanted.

The disgusting comments and racial abuse made towards Saka, Sancho and Rashford is yet another reminder that football needs to do more to kick out racism.