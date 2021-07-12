Former England player and midfield legend, Frank Lampard, has blasted Marcus Rashford for making his penalty kick against Italy more difficult than it needed to be.

The Manchester United star was brought on by Gareth Southgate late into the game in order to be one of the penalty takers, but despite sending Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way, Rashford saw his spot-kick agonisingly graze the upright as it went out of play.

Normally so reliable from the spot, particularly in big-game moments – the one he scored for the Red Devils against Paris Saint-Germain springs readily to mind – on this occasion, it wasn’t to be.

As the TV pundits attempted to dissect what went wrong in the shoot-out, Lampard suggested that it was Rashford’s style that should be put under the microscope.

“I’ve never taken a penalty with that style. I always consider there’s a penalty [style] for me and many takers take them very well,” he told BBC Sport, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“But on the training ground behind closed doors, that shuffle and wait [that Rashford used] is much easier. With the pressure of what this game brings, it’s harder.”

People are always wise after the event of course, and rather than criticise, pundits like Lampard would do well to consider just how far this England have come.

A lot further than Lampard’s ‘Golden Generation’ that’s for sure.