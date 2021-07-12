Chelsea are reportedly preparing a “big offer” to test Borussia Dortmund’s resolve over Erling Haaland.

This huge piece of transfer news comes via the reliable Jan Age Fjortoft, who has tweeted that Dortmund could accept around €175million to let their star player go this summer.

See Fjortoft’s tweet below as he claims Chelsea seem determined to try their luck with a bid and could have something big up their sleeves…

Re: Haaland I understand Chelsea are preparing a “BIG offer” to check out and challenge Dortmund’s “he will stay here next season”. The understanding is that Dortmund won’t say no to 175 million euro — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) July 12, 2021

This could be a major statement by Chelsea if they pull it off, with the west London giants clearly keen to build on their Champions League success last season.

The Blues have been superb since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager at Stamford Bridge, and Haaland could be the next piece of the puzzle for the club as they look to establish themselves as more serious Premier League title contenders.

Chelsea could do with a signing like Haaland after disappointing performances from Timo Werner and Kai Havertz for much of last season, with more fire-power clearly needed at the club.

With 41 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last season, the Norway international is one of the best attacking players in the world, and at the age of just 20, he is surely only going to continue to keep getting better and better.