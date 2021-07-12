Former Newcastle United midfielder Valentino Lazaro is reportedly in talks over returning to the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The Austria international is out of favour at Inter and seems likely to move on after a few loan spells, including one at Newcastle in the past.

Despite not making that much of an impression in his first stint at St James’ Park, it seems the Magpies are keen to bring him back for another spell next season.

According to latest transfer news from Italy, talks have already taken place to negotiate Lazaro’s move back to Newcastle.

NUFC fans will be intrigued to see how this works out, but it perhaps seems a slightly underwhelming move by Steve Bruce.

It may also suggest, rather worryingly, that a deal for Joe Willock is no longer on the cards due to Lazaro playing a similar role to the Arsenal youngster.