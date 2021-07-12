England star Harry Kane was pictured consoling his teary wife after last night’s heart-breaking Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Kane had a fine tournament this summer but couldn’t get on the score sheet in last night’s big game at Wembley, and it’s clear it meant a lot to his partner as she watched on from the stands.

MORE: Jose Mourinho slams Luke Shaw after Euro 2020 final

See below as Kane comforted her after the game…

It’s a difficult result for all of us to take in right now, but it’s worth remembering just how much this will be affecting the players and those around them as well.

Let’s hope they all get a nice break and time to go on holiday with their families before the start of the new club season.