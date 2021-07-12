Stats show just how much of a shocker Harry Kane had for England in the Euro 2020 final

Harry Kane didn’t get a very high score in our England player ratings piece, and there’s simply no denying he was far from his usual self against Italy last night.

England really needed Kane to be on form in the Euro 2020 final, but the stats show he contributed virtually nothing on the pitch when it mattered most.

See below as Opta Joe show that the Tottenham forward didn’t attempt a single shot or create a single chance for his team-mates in last night’s big match at Wembley – only the second time this has happened to him in his England career…

0 – Harry Kane didn't attempt a shot or create a chance for only the second time in his 61 games for England, with the other coming in a 29-minute substitute appearance against Switzerland in 2018. Squeezed. #ENG #ITA #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/IaxPEZ7mJw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 11, 2021

Kane has generally had a strong Euro 2020, netting big goals against Germany, Ukraine and Denmark, but it’s a big disappointment that he struggled so much in the Italy game.

The 27-year-old is capable of so much better than this, though in fairness he also lacked the kind of service he needs to thrive.

Credit must also go to Italy, whose rock-solid defence of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini has played a big part in their success this summer.