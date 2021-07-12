Menu

“He is never finished”: Cristiano Ronaldo hailed after winning Euro 2020 Golden Boot aged 36

Lionel Messi won his first major international trophy this weekend when he lifted the Copa America for Argentina, but Cristiano Ronaldo was not to be overshadowed.

Ronaldo was not on the pitch as Euro 2020 wound to a close with Italy’s penalty-shootout victory over England. But the Portugal legend still ended the night with an award of his own.

While Italy took home the main prize, Ronaldo was officially confirmed as the Euro 2020 Golden Boot winner.

He scored five goals in four games earlier in the tournament – two against Hungary, one against Germany, then two against France.

Portugal were eliminated in their next game after a 1-0 loss to Belgium, but nobody – even the likes of Harry Kane who played seven matches at the tournament – could match Ronaldo’s tally.

Well, that is not strictly true. Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick also finished the tournament with five goals, but Ronaldo claimed the award on account of having made more assists.

Ronaldo’s fans were quick to praise their hero after he won his latest gong.

