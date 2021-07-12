With the summer tournaments done and dusted, focus for clubs Europe-wide turns to pre-season, and Bayern Munich have already been hit with a huge blow.

One of their standout players of the last couple of seasons, Alphonso Davies, is in danger of missing the start of the new Bundesliga campaign after tearing his ankle ligaments according to Get German Football News.

MORE: Saka’s social media warning

The player will surely become as integral a part of Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern as he was for Hansi Flick’s.

It’s not clear how long he will be sidelined for, however, meaning that Nagelsmann has to contend with the possibility of replacing him in the short-term.

The injury was sustained while Davies was on international duty with Canada, in preparation for the Gold Cup.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Gianluigi Donnarumma sings to the tune of ‘It’s Coming Home’ after penalty heroics to steer Italy to Euros triumph against England ‘A fantastic group’ – What Gareth Southgate told the England players in the huddle after Euro 2020 final heartbreak ‘We all wanted England to win’ – Ally McCoist risks wrath of Scotland fans as he admits Three Lions allegiance

He will undergo his rehabilitation in Munich, with the club hoping that he’ll be back soonest given that he plays a vital role in the way in which Bayern attack their opponents.