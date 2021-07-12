If England losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy wasn’t bad enough, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho had to deal with horrendous racist abuse in the aftermath.

Social media companies seem oblivious to it or are perhaps ignorant of it, giving licence to multiple users of their platforms to send monkey emojis or fire off their racist bile.

One player that’s clearly had enough of it is Sancho’s soon-to-be ex-Borussia Dortmund club colleague, Erling Haaland.

The Chelsea target took to social media himself to vent his feelings, and vowed to continue the fight against the racists who appear to get away with it time and time again.

I don’t understand why there is still room for racism and discrimination. We will never tire of fighting against any form of discrimination. Instead of being applauded for having the courage to take the penalties, these young men are attacked with racist insults. I am speechless. — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 12, 2021

The volume of such vitriol is bound to affect players who are still young adults and learning to grow as professionals and people.

The trio should, however, also be heartened by the sheer amount of supportive messages to counter those from so-called supporters who have nothing better to do than try and bring others down.