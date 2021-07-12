Menu

Video: Jack Grealish makes an England fan’s night with classy gesture after Euro 2020 final defeat

Jack Grealish will have been hurting after last night’s Euro 2020 final defeat, but he still found the time to make a young England fan’s night.

Watch the video below as the Aston Villa star gave this kid his boots and took a picture with him, which clearly meant a lot to the family at Wembley…

Grealish didn’t have the biggest impact at Euro 2020 this summer due to not being given much of a chance by Gareth Southgate, but he remains one of the finest players and biggest names in the country.

This is undoubtedly a moment that will live with this fan for a lifetime!

