Jorginho and Leonardo Bonucci enjoyed the chance to troll England after they won the Euro 2020 final with Italy last night.

Watch below as the Chelsea midfielder risked the wrath of Blues supporters who were cheering on England last night by chanting “it’s coming Rome” instead of “home”, as Baddiel and Skinner famously sang…

'IT'S COMING ROOOOOME!'???????? Jorginho and Bonucci with some textbook s***housery during Italy's celebrations pic.twitter.com/WOatne9xGG — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) July 11, 2021

It’s been a great year for Jorginho, who also became a Champions League winner with Chelsea before picking up more silverware with Italy this summer.

The former Napoli man saw his penalty saved in the shoot-out, but Bukayo Saka’s miss handed Italy the trophy at Wembley.