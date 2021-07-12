Menu

Huge compliment as Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is hailed as England’s best player of Euro 2020

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has really made a name for himself at Euro 2020 this summer, with Stan Collymore saying he’s his England player of the tournament.

This is huge praise, with Phillips far from the biggest name in the England squad prior to this summer’s competition, though he ended up playing a huge role in the Three Lions reaching the final.

See below as Collymore singled Phillips out for praise after last night’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy…

This is a real morale-boost for Phillips, and indeed for everyone involved at Leeds after witnessing his remarkable development in recent times.

The 25-year-old formed a superb partnership with Declan Rice this summer and it was nearly enough to give England the trophy.

