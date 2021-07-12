Manchester United legend Roy Keane singled out Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice for praise after Euro 2020 came to an end.

England were beaten on penalties by Italy in yesterday’s final at Wembley, with Gareth Southgate’s young side coming so close to getting their hands on a first trophy since 1966.

It wasn’t to be, but Keane believes the solid midfield partnership of Phillips and Rice shows that the future is bright for the Three Lions.

“Rice is 22 years of age. He is going to get better. Of course, he is. He has got to improve in terms of what he does in possession particularly,” Keane said on ITV.

He added: “Phillips, two seasons ago, he was playing in the Championship. These lads will get better. He is 25.”

It’s also very promising for fans of Leeds and West Ham when the new Premier League season starts.

Fans of these clubs already know how good these players are, but the experience of helping England to a major final will surely do them the world of good when they return to their clubs for next term.