Arsenal considering transfer swoop for out-of-favour PSG ace

Arsenal are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, the 24-year-old’s PSG future looks in some doubt due to the competition for places in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

MORE: When does the Premier League season start?

Despite this, the report explains that Kehrer himself does not want to leave the club, even if Arsenal are one of the teams looking into signing him.

The Gunners could do with bolstering their squad in a number of areas after such a poor 2020/21 campaign, though some fans might also want them to aim a bit higher than a player like Kehrer.

The Germany international looked a promising young player a few years ago, but hasn’t really established himself as a regular at the Parc des Princes.

Arsenal could be a good opportunity for him to play more often, but Foot Mercato’s report also suggests he’d perhaps be content to stay where he is, so it might be that his current role suits him well.

Perhaps all the more reason for Arsenal not to move for him and target someone a bit more ambitious…