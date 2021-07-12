Menu

Chelsea confident of agreeing €60m deal for Man United transfer target

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly confident of agreeing a transfer deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer for a fee of around €60million.

According to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea are looking at Kounde as an option to strengthen at the back, and it could be that Sevilla will have to cash in on the player due to their financial struggles.

MORE: Chelsea star’s hilarious response to Ballon d’Or talk

The Frenchman has shone in La Liga and looks like he could be ready to make the step up to a bigger club, with Manchester United also recently linked with him by Duncan Castles, as per the tweet below…

Kounde looks like he’d strengthen both Chelsea and Man Utd, and could be a fine long-term signing due to being a promising young player with his best years surely still ahead of him.

More Stories / Latest News
Sunderland shot-stopper set to become Crystal Palace’s latest signing
Talks held: Manchester United ready to pay €25m for transfer of Euro 2020 winner
Newcastle United fans will be stunned when they realise Mike Ashley changed his mind over takeover talks

Both the Blues and the Red Devils will want to mount a stronger Premier League title challenge next season, and Kounde could be an important part of that.

At Old Trafford, the 22-year-old would surely be an upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, while at Stamford Bridge he’d surely be an ideal long-term replacement for veteran centre-back Thiago Silva.

More Stories Jules Kounde

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.