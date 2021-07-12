Leonardo Bonucci trolls England fans with weird pasta rant

Leonardo Bonucci was the textbook definition of smug after Italy derailed the England bandwagon to win Euro 2020 at Wembley on Sunday night.

The Italy centre-back scored his nation’s equaliser and then netted again in a penalty shootout to help ensure football did not come for the first time since 1966.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Juventus star Bonucci was filmed screaming into a television camera: “It’s coming to Rome!”

He continued his smug rant in a TV interview later that night.

As quoted by the Mail Online, Bonucci said: “You all still have to eat a lot of pasta. They wanted to bring the cup back to England but we are the ones who will take it to Rome by plane.”

Some England fans had earlier booed the Italian national anthem and Bonucci added: “We were strong, louder than the noise of the whistles.

“During the warm-up I said to all my team-mates: let’s plug our ears and play as we know how.

“This team hasn’t lost in 34 games, we’re a fantastic team. It’s an absurd enjoyment… we are having fun with this.”

Italy’s win saw them extend their unbeaten run to 34 games under manager Roberto Mancini.

It was their first European Championship triumph since 1968.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who performed heroics behind Bonucci and also saved two penalties in the shootout, was named Player of the Tournament.