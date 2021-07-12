Menu

‘Less time playing politics’ – Tory MP has advice for Rashford after England striker misses penalty in Euro 2020 final

England National Team
Posted by

The backlash against the three England penalty takers to miss their spot-kicks continues.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford was the first of the trio to hand the advantage to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, and he, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, were quick to receive disgusting racist abuse on their social media feeds.

That was followed, in Rashford’s case, by his mural in Manchester being defaced.

MORE: Saka’s social media warning

Now it’s come to light that the Red Devils striker has even been trolled by a serving Conservative MP.

Those in power really should know better than to stoke the fires, but that hasn’t stopped Natalie Elphicke, MP for Dover and Deal, from giving her two penneth.

According to a screen grab of a private WhatsApp conversation, tweeted by the Politics for All account, Elphicke clearly believes that Rashford should stick to football rather than politics.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea preparing “big offer” for transfer of superstar who could move for €175million
When does Premier League start? Dates and opening day fixtures for the 2021/22 season now that Euro 2020 is over
Marcus Rashford mural defaced after Man United striker misses vital Euro 2020 penalty for England

Perhaps she’s forgotten how much more successful at it he’s been than her own government.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Jadon Sancho Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.