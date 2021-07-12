The backlash against the three England penalty takers to miss their spot-kicks continues.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford was the first of the trio to hand the advantage to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, and he, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, were quick to receive disgusting racist abuse on their social media feeds.

That was followed, in Rashford’s case, by his mural in Manchester being defaced.

MORE: Saka’s social media warning

Now it’s come to light that the Red Devils striker has even been trolled by a serving Conservative MP.

Those in power really should know better than to stoke the fires, but that hasn’t stopped Natalie Elphicke, MP for Dover and Deal, from giving her two penneth.

? | BREAKING: This is what Tory MP Natalie Elphicke sent to a Conservative MP’s group chat last night following the game Via @GBNews pic.twitter.com/z5amU4lvUV — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) July 12, 2021

According to a screen grab of a private WhatsApp conversation, tweeted by the Politics for All account, Elphicke clearly believes that Rashford should stick to football rather than politics.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea preparing “big offer” for transfer of superstar who could move for €175million When does Premier League start? Dates and opening day fixtures for the 2021/22 season now that Euro 2020 is over Marcus Rashford mural defaced after Man United striker misses vital Euro 2020 penalty for England

Perhaps she’s forgotten how much more successful at it he’s been than her own government.