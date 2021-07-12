With the Copa America and European Championship now over, teams will be straight back into the pre-season preparations for the 2021/22 campaign, with Man City and Wolves preparing to acquire a Championship defender to boost their ranks.

Both Premier League sides are casting an eye over Fulham’s America defender, Antonee Robinson, 23, according to the Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail (cited by the Daily Mirror).

The player made 24 starts out of a total of 28 appearances, as Fulham were relegated from the English top-flight, but Robinson clearly made an impression during the 2020/21 season, and may be tempted by an immediate return to the Premier League.

Apparently available for as little as £10m, his hire would represent a no brainer at that price, with the Citizens arguably able to trump any offer that the Midlanders could put on the table.

With only five weeks to go until the start of the season proper, either club would do well to get a deal over the line soonest.