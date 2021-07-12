Manchester United confident of completing major transfer despite ‘pretty slow’ negotiations so far

Manchester United are reportedly confident of agreeing a deal to seal the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Despite negotiations being ‘pretty slow’ so far, according to the Manchester Evening News, it seems some progress is being made, with the Red Devils edging closer to reaching an agreement.

Varane is said to be keen to link up with Man Utd as soon as possible after his holidays are finished, rather than returning to Madrid for pre-season, according to the report.

This will be welcome news for United fans, with Varane seeming absolutely ideal to come in and become the first-choice partner for Harry Maguire in central defence.

Although Victor Lindelof has his qualities, he’s been a bit too inconsistent and error-prone in his time at Old Trafford, while Eric Bailly is also a decent player, but spends far too much time out injured.

Varane would surely be the upgrade United need in an important area of the pitch, and could make all the difference in next season’s title race as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made some progress last term by finishing 2nd.