With pre-season already having started for Barcelona, the Catalans haven’t really got too much longer to be able to shape their squad ready for the new campaign.

Joan Laporta’s priority is to secure Lionel Messi to a two-year deal, which it’s believed the Argentine is happy to sign, however, there’s still some work that needs to be done behind the scenes in terms of numbers in order to make the deal happen.

MORE: Saka’s social media warning

Wages need to be slashed or got rid of altogether, and to that end, Antoine Griezmann could be the highest profile fall guy.

The Frenchman certainly hasn’t helped his chances of staying at the club after becoming embroiled in a racism storm with team-mate Ousmane Dembele.

Sport, cited by the Daily Express, have suggested that both Man United and Chelsea are keen on bringing the 30-year-old to the Premier League, however, the player’s preference is to return to Atletico Madrid.

More Stories / Latest News “It starts at the very top” – Gary Neville slams Boris Johnson as England players racially abused Arsenal respond to racist abuse aimed at Bukayo Saka after Euro 2020 final penalty miss Boris Johnson and Priti Patel slammed for hypocrisy after Twitter messages condemning racist language towards England players

That will be difficult as the report also says that Barcelona have no interest in negotiating with the Rojiblancos after having their fingers burned by seeing Luis Suarez turn out for the club.

There also appears to be no truth in any rumour of a swap deal with Saul Niguez.