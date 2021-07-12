Fans notice HILARIOUS detail from footage of Roberto Mancini sitting with the Euro 2020 trophy

Looks like Italy manager Roberto Mancini is about to become a Scottish footballing icon after masterminding a victory over England last night.

Take a look at this tweet below, which shows a screen grab from a video from the Italian football team’s Twitter account, with fans noticing that Mancini had the European Championship trophy rested on a recent copy of The National, which featured him as Braveheart…

It seems Mancini liked that mocked-up picture of himself with the Scotland flag painted over his face!

This follows fans in Scotland celebrating wildly as Italy beat England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday evening.