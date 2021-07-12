No one should really be surprised by the defacing of Marcus Rashford’s mural in Manchester, and that is the most damning aspect of the fall-out from England’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

The Three Lions were pegged back for long periods of the game at Wembley Stadium, but managed to hold their own and, with a little more luck towards the end of the match, may have even nicked the win themselves.

As it was, the dreaded penalty shoot-out returned to haunt Gareth Southgate, this time leading his country proudly from the bench, and taking over the Terry Venables role of having to console those players who missed a vital spot-kick.

One of those happened to be Man United striker, Rashford, who had only been on the pitch for a couple of minutes in extra-time, brought on for the sole purpose of helping England to earn a long-overdue title win in the shoot-out.

His was one of three misses, and as the Daily Telegraph report, not long after the end of the match, derogatory comments towards the striker had been sprayed on his mural.

Disgusting.