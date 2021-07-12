Mundo Deportivo have documented something that will delight Barcelona fans, the Spanish outlet pictured Kays Ruiz-Atil and Jordi Escobar as they arrived to complete medicals ahead of transfers.

Ruiz-Atil looks set to return to Barcelona, having been forced to leave for Paris Saint-Germain in 2014 after the Catalan powerhouses were dealt a transfer ban by FIFA in relation to youth signings.

Escobar is a forward who will arrive from Almeria, with the 19-year-old also having spent time in the academy of Barcelona’s local rivals Espanyol in the past.

Mundo Deportivo report that whilst the Barcelona B squad underwent routine checks as they started their new season today, Ruiz-Atil and Escobar were subjected to more in-depth examinations.

Ruiz-Atil has just left PSG upon the expiration of his contract this summer, paving the way for a real coup for Barcelona.

The creative midfielder started to break into the Parisians’ first-team last season, appearing seven times under Thomas Tuchel but Ruiz-Atil never had the chance to progress once Mauricio Pochettino arrived.