Ex-Man United boss Jose Mourinho takes aim at Luke Shaw for hiding during England penalty shoot-out defeat

Manchester United FC
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reignited his feud with Luke Shaw after England’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate’s side drew 1-1 with Italy after extra time, but Bukayo Saka missed the crucial spot-kick at Wembley to hand the trophy to the Azzurri.

Mourinho didn’t single out Shaw in particular, but speaking to talkSPORT in the video below, he named him as one of the senior players who should have stepped up to take a penalty instead of leaving it to inexperienced youngster Saka…

Many Man Utd fans will be aware of Mourinho often digging out Shaw during his time in charge at Old Trafford, and it seems he couldn’t resist another little swipe at the left-back here.

The Portuguese tactician also claims to have heard that a player didn’t make it into England’s squad this summer because of being scared to take a penalty at the 2018 World Cup, though he couldn’t seem to confirm if this rumour was 100% accurate, and he of course didn’t name any names.

It does seem fair to ask why it was left to Saka to take such a crucial penalty in such a big game when there were more old heads in the squad who could surely have done the job.

