For months now at Newcastle United, all of the talk has been about takeovers, including when and if one will happen, but it’s recently come to light that chairman, Mike Ashley, turned down the chance to sell in the recent past.

Ashley is hated in the north east, and with news that he changed his mind over a potential bid for the club, his relationship with the Toon Army is likely to take another turn for the worse.

According to the Shields Gazette, Ashley was giving due consideration to a bid put forward by Florida-based John Textor, a digital media entrepreneur.

However, he then changed his mind on pushing ahead with a takeover, leaving Textor to move on to Crystal Palace, where it’s believed he’ll buy the shares of American co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

Given that the Geordies have never really been behind the deal with the Saudi consortium and Amanda Staveley, this is another kick in the teeth for a long-suffering fan base.