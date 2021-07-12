Menu

Video: Kalvin Phillips shows class to run half the length of the pitch to comfort Bukayo Saka

Kalvin Phillips had a fine tournament for England at Euro 2020, even if he only finished with a runners-up medal.

His finest moment, however, might be this run to Bukayo Saka just after his decisive penalty miss against Italy in last night’s heart-breaking final at Wembley…

It’s a lonely place missing such a big penalty, but Phillips was the fastest to make sure someone was there to comfort Saka after his effort was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A top player and a class act. Bravo, Kalvin.

