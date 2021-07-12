Menu

Photo: Football museum owner grabs random street selfie with England star Phil Foden

England National Team
Despite what must be one of the most painful days of his footballing career, particularly as he was ruled out of the Euro 2020 final with injury, England star, Phil Foden, still managed a smile when stopped in the street for a selfie.

Twitter user, @SebastianVu7, says he is a football museum owner on his social media bio, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him hang the picture on one of the museum walls.

After all, it’s not often these days that you can get anywhere close to football’s young superstars, let alone out on the street where there’s no security.

