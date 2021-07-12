Crystal Palace are reportedly set to complete the signing of Sunderland goalkeeper Remi Matthews this summer.

A report from the Mirror suggests this deal is close to completion, with the Eagles moving swiftly to sign Matthews to replace the departing Wayne Hennessey.

Hennessey has just left Selhurst Park on a free transfer, and it makes sense that Palace are now in need of a replacement in goal.

Matthews is not the biggest name, but he’s shown some promise in his time in League One, even if it would undoubtedly be a big step up to playing Premier League football.

Palace recently appointed Patrick Vieira as their new manager, and it will be interesting to see how he reshapes this squad after the departure or Roy Hodgson.

Matthews is perhaps not that likely to be a hugely important player for Palace in the season ahead, but it could still be a useful piece of business for the club.