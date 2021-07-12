Arsenal are reportedly in talks over a potential transfer deal for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Portugal international is seemingly a top target for Mikel Arteta this summer and negotiations have already taken place, according to Record.

MORE: Arsenal release statement in support of Bukayo Saka

This follows previous transfer gossip linking Neves with Arsenal, with The Athletic suggesting that he could leave Wolves for as little as £35million this summer.

That could be a bargain for the Gunners if they pull it off, with a signing in that area of the pitch desperately needed.

Dani Ceballos spent two seasons on loan at the Emirates Stadium, but has now returned to Real Madrid after struggling to really find his feet in north London.

Neves has proven himself in the Premier League and could be a major upgrade in that area of the pitch, offering more creativity with his passing and more of a goal threat than Ceballos in that department.

Arsenal had a hugely disappointing season in 2020/21, so it’s vital they make changes to their squad ahead of the new campaign if they are to get back to challenging for a top four place again.