Videos: Scotland fans celebrate Italy beating England in Euro 2020 final

At least some parts of the UK were happy last night!

Several videos have been doing the rounds of Scotland fans celebrating wildly as England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy.

England and Scotland met earlier in the competition, drawing 0-0 at Wembley, but Steve Clarke’s side ended up exiting the tournament in the group stage.

Still, if seeing England lose the final is really worth this much of a party, then let them enjoy it, I guess…

