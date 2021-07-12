Videos: Scotland fans celebrate Italy beating England in Euro 2020 final

At least some parts of the UK were happy last night!

Several videos have been doing the rounds of Scotland fans celebrating wildly as England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy.

MORE: Mourinho hits out at Shaw after England defeat

England and Scotland met earlier in the competition, drawing 0-0 at Wembley, but Steve Clarke’s side ended up exiting the tournament in the group stage.

Still, if seeing England lose the final is really worth this much of a party, then let them enjoy it, I guess…

Scotland fans go crazy, waving Italy flags, as they watch #ITA beat #ENG in the final of #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/BoXF5waXGR — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) July 12, 2021