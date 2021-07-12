Perhaps something got lost in translation as former Arsenal star, Cesc Fabregas, attempted to pay Italy a compliment for their outstanding Euro 2020 tournament.
Although they were taken all the way by Spain in the semi-final and then again by England in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night, the Azzurri emerged victorious in both tests.
It’s not too much of a stretch to suggest that they were, by some distance, the best team in the tournament.
MORE: Saka’s social media warning
That was recognised by Fabregas who sent his congratulations via Twitter.
However, his turn of phrase left a few Twitter users raging, prompting a barrage of tweets in return that slammed Fabregas for what they believed was a lack of respect.
Stop disrespecting the Italians bro. Those guys are not small quality. Definitely not Immobile, who was Seria A top score 2 yrs ago, nor Insigne, Jorginho also the legendary defenders Bonucci and Chiellini ,as well as Spinazolla. Stop the disrespect man.
— Tim (@Tim_Titanium) July 11, 2021
Why would you call them small quality players? You serious?
— Gaurav (@_arahan) July 11, 2021
What small?
— ????H u???? (@aimanasnil) July 11, 2021
The general tone and feeling of his message was easily understood, and anyone suggesting otherwise was clearly only trying to make mischief where there is none.
Not that it appeared to bother Fabregas, who fired back a suitable response.
Small, quality players… it’s actually a compliment! But if course in Twitter everyone always looking for the wrong side of things… anyways.
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 11, 2021