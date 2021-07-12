Menu

‘Small quality players’ – Cesc Fabregas slammed by these fans for lack of respect over Italy’s Euro 2020 win

International Football
Posted by

Perhaps something got lost in translation as former Arsenal star, Cesc Fabregas, attempted to pay Italy a compliment for their outstanding Euro 2020 tournament.

Although they were taken all the way by Spain in the semi-final and then again by England in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night, the Azzurri emerged victorious in both tests.

It’s not too much of a stretch to suggest that they were, by some distance, the best team in the tournament.

MORE: Saka’s social media warning

That was recognised by Fabregas who sent his congratulations via Twitter.

However, his turn of phrase left a few Twitter users raging, prompting a barrage of tweets in return  that slammed Fabregas for what they believed was a lack of respect.

The general tone and feeling of his message was easily understood, and anyone suggesting otherwise was clearly only trying to make mischief where there is none.

Not that it appeared to bother Fabregas, who fired back a suitable response.

