Perhaps something got lost in translation as former Arsenal star, Cesc Fabregas, attempted to pay Italy a compliment for their outstanding Euro 2020 tournament.

Although they were taken all the way by Spain in the semi-final and then again by England in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night, the Azzurri emerged victorious in both tests.

It’s not too much of a stretch to suggest that they were, by some distance, the best team in the tournament.

MORE: Saka’s social media warning

That was recognised by Fabregas who sent his congratulations via Twitter.

However, his turn of phrase left a few Twitter users raging, prompting a barrage of tweets in return that slammed Fabregas for what they believed was a lack of respect.

Stop disrespecting the Italians bro. Those guys are not small quality. Definitely not Immobile, who was Seria A top score 2 yrs ago, nor Insigne, Jorginho also the legendary defenders Bonucci and Chiellini ,as well as Spinazolla. Stop the disrespect man. — Tim (@Tim_Titanium) July 11, 2021

Why would you call them small quality players? You serious? — Gaurav (@_arahan) July 11, 2021

The general tone and feeling of his message was easily understood, and anyone suggesting otherwise was clearly only trying to make mischief where there is none.

More Stories / Latest News Crystal Palace set to seal transfer of lower league star to replace departing ace Huge compliment as Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is hailed as England’s best player of Euro 2020 Video: Italians in celebratory mood on the coach after Euro 2020 final win over England

Not that it appeared to bother Fabregas, who fired back a suitable response.