Despite the rumours linking Manchester United with a swoop for Giovanni Di Lorenzo, the star’s agent has insisted that ‘there’s nothing real going on’ with the Red Devils, as shared by Fabrizio Romano.

Transfer insider Romano has reported the comments of the Euros winners’ agent, adding that there have been no negotiations to take Di Lorenzo from Napoli to United as of today.

Di Lorenzo is coming off the back off a stellar summer with the Italian national team, the 27-year-old took the starting right-back spot from Alessandro Florenzi and hasn’t looked back since.

The Napoli full-back, who Romano reports is now set to sign a contract extension until the summer of 2026, featured in all but one of Italy’s matches at the Euros, with his only omission being a rest in their final group stage encounter.

Napoli are ready to extend Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s contract until June 2026, agreement set to be signed in the next weeks – it’s almost done. No Man Utd negotiations as of today. ? #Napoli “There’s nothing real going on with Manchester United”, his agent just confirmed. #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could certainly do with some more competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as it remains to be seen whether Diogo Dalot will still be at the club or if he’s ready for a big first-team role.

It’s no surprise to see that Di Lorenzo became a starter for Roberto Mancini at the Euros after a wonderful season with Napoli saw the ace contribute four goals and eight assists.

Whilst Wan-Bissaka certainly looked to have improved over the last season, the Red Devils do need more quality in the final third from their right-back come next term, especially with their attacking ranks blowing hot and cold at times.