Tottenham close to breakthrough on naming rights for stadium

Tottenham FC
Tottenham are reportedly making significant progress on a deal over naming rights for their stadium.

Spurs’ home ground has remained known as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since their move from White Hart Lane, and it is crucial for the club to gain a sponsor as soon as possible.

Like many other clubs, Tottenham have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the naming rights issue is something that could give them a lift.

According to the Mail, Spurs chief Daniel Levy is now in advanced talks over a deal for the club, and this could be announced before the start of the new season.

THFC fans will hope this can work out and help them become more competitive again after a difficult time since Mauricio Pochettino left.

Jose Mourinho looked the wrong choice as manager, but Nuno Espirito Santo was hired this summer to take charge of the first-team in the 2021/22 campaign.

