Some England supporters had barely got to their seats before Manchester United star, Luke Shaw, unleashed a ferocious half volley to stun Italy inside two minutes and send the Wembley Stadium Euro 2020 final crowd into rapture.

Shaw had been in consistently good form for the Three Lions across the whole tournament, and started the move which ended in England’s only goal on Sunday night.

MORE: Saka’s social media warning

No one at his club should be surprised however, as he recently let it be known that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks he’s one of the best finishers at the Old Trafford outfit.