Video: Gianluigi Donnarumma sings to the tune of ‘It’s Coming Home’ after penalty heroics to steer Italy to Euros triumph against England

Fans can take a peek at what Italy’s immediate dressing room celebrations were like after beating England on penalties to win the Euros on Sunday night, courtesy of brick wall Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma, who was exceptional for the entire game before saving the penalties of Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, took to Instagram to share the scenes from inside the Italy dressing room at Wembley.

The goalkeeper bellowed out to the tune of ‘It’s Coming Home’ – the go-to chant that England fans take up during major international tournaments, alongside attacker Domenico Berardi.

It sounds like Donnarumma and Co. span a little remix on the tune, with their rendition coming across more like ‘It’s Coming Rome’ in honour of their nation’s capital.

Donnarumma, who will be announced as a Paris Saint-Germain signing imminently, was solid throughout the entire tournament despite the intense focus surrounding his future after his exit from AC Milan.

The 22-year-old comes away a deserved winner of the Player of the Tournament award and once again proved that he should be a world-class stopper for many years to come last night.