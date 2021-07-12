Video: Giorgio Chiellini pays moving tribute to late Italy team-mate Davide Astori after Euro 2020 win

Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini has paid a moving tribute to late defender Davide Astori after yesterday’s Euro 2020 final victory over England.

Astori tragically passed away at the age of just 31 back in 2018, and it’s clear he is still missed by his team-mates in the Italian national team…

Chiellini: “We extend the dedication of this victory to Davide Astori, we would have liked to have him here, he’s always present in the thoughts and hearts of those who met him.” ?? ???? pic.twitter.com/wPF46NRk2j — Uncle Sharma *19* LIMONE SZN (@RSharmzz) July 12, 2021

Astori won 14 caps for Italy during his career, in which he represented the likes of Cagliari, Roma and Fiorentina in Serie A.

Chiellini might seem like a tough guy and competitive performer on the pitch, but it’s clear he’s also a sensitive soul who kept Astori and his family in mind after this big victory.