Video: Italians in celebratory mood on the coach after Euro 2020 final win over England

International Football
They were the best team in the tournament by a country mile, so it’s only right that the Italian squad would be celebrating their Euro 2020 final win over England on the coach after the match.

For weeks now, every other team in the tournament have had to put up with the ‘It’s coming home’ references, and, as it turned out, just like the last 54 years, it wasn’t.

Roberto Mancini’s side did a number on the Three Lions, and it would’ve been a travesty, given how they played, if they hadn’t won the title.

Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Donnarumma, amongst others, certainly enjoyed the ride back to the hotel.

