The pain of defeat is likely still far too raw for many England supporters this morning, after another penalty loss, this time to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan has taken on an altogether different tack, however, by taking aim at Scottish newspapers and their coverage of the lead up to the match.

MORE: Saka’s social media warning

The pundit was at pains to argue as to what happened to the notion that all of the home nations would be cheering on each other at the tournament, given that one Scottish paper plastered a picture of Roberto Mancini as Braveheart on its front cover.