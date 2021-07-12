There can’t be too many worse things for a Scotsman than seeing the England football team do well, so Ally McCoist’s views may sting his fellow countrymen.

Steve Clarke’s side did well enough to qualify for the Euro 2020 tournament proper, but were soon sent packing.

With that, it was a fair bet that any Scots with a passing interest in football would be supporting anyone other than England for the remainder of the tournament.

As each round passed and the Three Lions successfully negotiated it, the reality of Harry Kane lifting the trophy at Wembley Stadium drew ever closer.

That it didn’t happen will surely be a relief to those north of the border, however, McCoist has risked the wrath of the whole of Scotland by admitting he wanted England to beat Italy.

“I’ll be 100% honest with you mate, I was sat watching the game on the couch with my boys, and we all wanted England to win on penalties, we did, that’s the truth mate,” he said to Teddy Sheringham on talkSPORT, cited by the Daily Star.

“You automatically Teddy, and we’ve all been there, the first reaction is you feel the pain for the people missing the penalties, it’s horrendous, isn’t it?”

When he next goes home to Scotland, he’d be well advised to keep a low profile after that revelation.