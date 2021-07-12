When does Premier League start? Dates and opening day fixtures for the 2021/22 season now that Euro 2020 is over

Who else woke up this morning wondering how long it is until the new Premier League season?

England’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy was utterly gut-wrenching and most of us will want to forget it as soon as possible – and what better way to do that than with the return of club football!

So when does Premier League start up again? Unfortunately, these players do need a bit of a break sometimes, so we’re going to have to make do without much football for the next month or so.

The 2021/22 season won’t be starting until the 14th of August, and these are the opening day fixtures…

Brentford vs Arsenal

Burnley vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton

Manchester United vs Leeds United

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Watford vs Aston Villa

And in case you were wondering about Boxing Day, those are also in place already, and are as follows:

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Brighton vs Brentford

Burnley vs Everton

Liverpool vs Leeds United

Manchester City vs Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Norwich City vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

West Ham United vs Southampton

Wolverhampton vs Watford

Finally, the 2021/22 Premier League season is scheduled to end on May 22, 2022, with these final-day fixtures lined up:

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vs Leeds United

Brighton vs West Ham United

Burnley vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Southampton

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur