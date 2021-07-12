When does Premier League start? Dates and opening day fixtures for the 2021/22 season now that Euro 2020 is over

Who else woke up this morning wondering how long it is until the new Premier League season?
England’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy was utterly gut-wrenching and most of us will want to forget it as soon as possible – and what better way to do that than with the return of club football!
So when does Premier League start up again? Unfortunately, these players do need a bit of a break sometimes, so we’re going to have to make do without much football for the next month or so.
The 2021/22 season won’t be starting until the 14th of August, and these are the opening day fixtures…
Brentford vs Arsenal
Burnley vs Brighton
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Everton vs Southampton
Leicester City vs Wolverhampton
Manchester United vs Leeds United
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Norwich City vs Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
Watford vs Aston Villa
And in case you were wondering about Boxing Day, those are also in place already, and are as follows:
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Brighton vs Brentford
Burnley vs Everton
Liverpool vs Leeds United
Manchester City vs Leicester City
Newcastle United vs Manchester United
Norwich City vs Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
West Ham United vs Southampton
Wolverhampton vs Watford
Finally, the 2021/22 Premier League season is scheduled to end on May 22, 2022, with these final-day fixtures lined up:
Arsenal vs Everton
Brentford vs Leeds United
Brighton vs West Ham United
Burnley vs Newcastle United
Chelsea vs Watford
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Leicester City vs Southampton
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton
Manchester City vs Aston Villa
Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur